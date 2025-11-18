2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Who Made It and How

A Global Mosaic of Qualifiers Hosts Already in the Mix. Co-host nations United States, Mexico, and Canada have automatically secured their berths — no qualifiers needed.





Strong African Contingent

Nine teams from the African continent have won direct qualification through their battles in the group stage: Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Ghana, Cape Verde on debut, South Africa, Senegal, and the Ivory Coast. These sides showed consistency throughout their respective groups, even at times edging their rivals out on goal difference or with crucial final-day victories.





Asia's Landmark Qualifiers

Asia has had quite the emotional ride in qualification. The list of qualified teams includes Australia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Uzbekistan.

For Jordan, it's historic - their first-ever World Cup. Uzbekistan have also broken new ground, making its debut.

Strong group-stage performances and well-timed wins sealed the deal for all of them.

Europe's Ongoing Battle. The European qualification is still underway, with 16 direct spots open, but England and France have already stamped their ticket. Further teams will be confirmed through group winners, playoff runners-up, and Nations League results.





South America's Powerhouses

The CONMEBOL is done — and it's business as usual for the giants of South America. Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay have all earned their place through a gruelling round-robin league. Meanwhile, Bolivia finished seventh and heads to the intercontinental playoff.





Oceania's Landmark Moment

New Zealand punched their ticket by winning the OFC qualification final - a rare but sweet return to the World Cup stage.

Having lost in that final, New Caledonia will still have a shot via the intercontinental playoff.





What’s Still Unsettled?

European Playoffs: Several spots are still up for grabs via the playoff system and Nations League outcomes.

Intercontinental Playoff Spots: Teams like Bolivia of South America and New Caledonia of Oceania still have a shot via the March 2026 playoff tournament. Final Stretch: Qualifying matches continue, with the last few spots promising more drama. Why It Matters This isn't just about the math of qualification; it's about stories.

Jordan and Uzbekistan are making history, Cape Verde marks a first on the African stage, the traditional powers prove they still belong, and the underdogs rise. With the expansion of the World Cup, more are getting their chance, and for fans and players, dreams once distant are finally coming into focus.

As the march towards 2026 intensifies, every single win, every draw, and every heartbreak counts more than ever. Qualifiers are much more than matches: they're personal journeys, national pride, and something that gives football a pulse across the world.





The article has been authored by Siftpreet kaur, an intern at Deccan Chronicle