20-year-old Kickboxing star Shraddha Rangarh wins 1 gold, 3 silver for India at WAKO World Cup in Uzbekistan

Faridabad’s own Shraddha Rangarh, a remarkable 20-year-old athlete, wins gold for India at the WAKO World Cup, Uzbekistan in Senior Female Musical Form Hard Style category. She has also bagged 3 silver in other categories. Renowned for her dedication and talent, Shraddha has made significant strides in martial arts, excelling in kickboxing, taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Since childhood, Shraddha has faced numerous challenges, particularly as a young woman pursuing sports. Growing up in a traditional Pahadi family, she encountered skepticism about her passion, especially after shifting from cricket to martial arts. Yet her determination has propelled her to impressive achievements, including being a G-1 international taekwondo medallist and a national gold medallist with the School Games Federation of India.

Reflecting on her journey, Shraddha shared, “It’s something I can’t describe in words. It’s every athlete’s dream to know how it feels to be a champion and hear their national anthem on a global stage. For me, it’s more than that—my life’s sole purpose is to make my nation proud, and I’m on it.”

Shraddha’s rigorous training regimen consists of three daily sessions, starting at 4:30 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. “My morning session focuses on strength, agility, and endurance for three hours,” she explained. “In the midday session, I work on learning new skills. Currently, I’m focusing on techniques like the illusion twist, touch down raiz, cheat gainer, and corkscrew.”

With four major events on the horizon, Shraddha emphasizes the importance of versatility in her training. “It would be unjust to focus on just a few skills. I’ve practiced various techniques for years. I used to struggle with the 720 kick, B-twist, and controlling my breath, but now I feel confident in those areas,” she said.

This year poses significant challenges for her, with the Asian Championship following closely after the World Cup. “Both are prestigious events. Mental preparation is all about consistency. If you’re consistent, you’re confident enough to win,” she noted, adding, “Just like Michael Phelps, I also want to win multiple gold medals in my sport.”

Despite her successes, Shraddha has faced resistance from her own family. “The challenges don’t only come from society as a girl; they also come from our families. Initially, my parents wanted me to study hard like the other toppers in our family, but I wanted to become a fighter. I had to show them my results, and now they are supportive,” she shared.

Shraddha expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her journey. “There are so many people to thank, but I am especially grateful to my taekwondo master, Mr. Syed Firoz. He structured my basics and ignited the spark inside me. Thanks to him, I have one of the best kicks in India.”

As she represents India at the WAKO World Cup, Shraddha remains focused on her goals. “It’s all in your mind. The mind plays a crucial role when we step into the ring. I visualize myself at the top, revising what I’ve learned and understanding the movements,” she concluded.

With her unwavering dedication and resilience, Shraddha Rangarh stands as an inspiring figure in Indian sports, ready to take on the world stage.