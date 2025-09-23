20-Year-Old Indian Creates History, Becomes World No.1 in Judo

At the young age of 20, Judoka Himanshi Tokas made history as she become the first Indian judoka to be ranked World Number 1 in the junior women's 63 kg category. On 13th September, she won first place in the Asian Junior Championship in Jakarta.



On Tuesday, Himanshi sits at the top of the International Judo Federation (IJF) ranking list for juniors with a score of 610 points.

Who is Himanshi Tokas?

Hailing from Munirka, South Delhi, Himanshi Tokas began her career when she was 18 years old.

Her family questioned her decision to pursue judo, but her mother stood firmly by her side and encouraged her to choose courage over conformity.

She trained in the local wrestling pits, learning the basics of judo. Even when she sustained an eye injury, Himanshi stood her ground, steeling her resolve and moving forward to fulfil her dreams.

In the Sub-Junior Nationals 2019, Himanshi won a silver medal, proving that she had what it takes to be a judoka. But it was only when she finished in 5th place in the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games that recruiters recognised her talent.

Soon, Himanshi was training under coach Yashpal Solanki at the Sports Authority of India's Centre of Excellence in Bhopal. She honed her skills under his guidance, travelling as far as Japan to practise alongside world-class athletes.

Her 2025 winning streak

The Asian Junior Championship is not the first time Himanshi has scored first place in an international judo competition. Earlier this year, she placed first at both the Casablanca African Open and the Taipei Junior Asian Cup, paving the way for her victory in Jakarta. Over the course of her career, the champion has won five gold medals across three competitions - one Continental Championship, three Continental Cup competitions, and one Continental Open Championship.

Himanshi Tokas has created history, becoming the first Indian judoka, male or female, to earn the World No. 1 rank. From practising in a small village to competing in major world capitals, her hard work and determination have earned her a place in the global circuit. In an arena long dominated by the powerhouses of Japan, France, and Brazil, the champion's victory marks the dawn of a new era for Indian judo. Her story is an inspiration to all young athletes – especially female athletes – who dare to dream.

This article is authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, interning with Deccan Chronicle