1st Test: India at 23/0 as Play Resumes after short Rain Break

PTI
2 Oct 2025 3:50 PM IST

A passing shower which intensified for a bit had halted the proceedings for about 20 minutes in the final session

India's KL Rahul watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the first Test cricket match between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2, 2025. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

Ahmedabad: Play resumed here after a brief spell of rain with India placed comfortably at 23 for no loss, trailing by 139 runs against the West Indies on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.

A passing shower which intensified for a bit had halted the proceedings for about 20 minutes in the final session.

India made a calculated approach with the bat after bowling out West Indies for a mere 162 earlier in the day.

KL Rahul struck two fours to reach 18 not out off 40 balls while his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was on four not out, having faced 36 balls.

( Source : PTI )
