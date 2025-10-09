Speeding Lorry Kills Cop In Ramannapet

Nalgonda: A home guard was run over by an overspeeding lorry at Subash Centre in Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district in the early hours of Thursday.

The victim, Kurella Upendra Chary, 35, who was serving at the Ramannapet police station, died on the spot.

According to police, the lorry hit the home guard at around 4.45 am while he was checking vehicles at Subash Centre and then sped away from the scene. Upendra Chary’s head was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle.

A resident of Siripuram village in Ramannapet mandal, Upendra Chary is survived by his wife and a son. Police said the lorry was identified through CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the driver. The Ramannapet police have registered a case and launched an investigation.