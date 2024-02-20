Hyderabad ORR Accident Today; One Dead

Hyderabad: One youth died in a ghastly road accident on the ORR at Narsingi, near Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. The car, in which five youths were travelling, fell off the ORR. The car travelling at a very high speed dived into the forest lands nearby ORR and one youth died on the spot. The remaining suffered serious injuries.

On information, the Narsingi police reached the place of accident and shifted the injured to the hospital. Overspeeding was identified to be the cause of the accident. The accident occurred when the youths were on way to Shamshabad from Gacchibowli.