Top
Home » Southern States

YSRC plea to EC to stop Prathinidhi film release

Southern States
DC Correspondent
10 May 2024 5:22 AM GMT
YSRC’s grievance cell chairman Narayanamurthy and legal cell leader Srinivasa Reddy submitted a petition to the election officials. “This film is in the trailer in such a way as to influence the voters in favour of the Telugu Desam,” they said
YSRC plea to EC to stop Prathinidhi film release
x
Narayanamurthy said the film polluted people's minds and might influence the elections. “Therefore, the Election Commission has been requested to stop the release of the film immediately.” — Internet

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has complained to the Election Commission against the release of the film Pratinidhi-2 starring Nara Rohit, son of Chandrababu Naidu's brother.

YSRC’s grievance cell chairman Narayanamurthy and legal cell leader Srinivasa Reddy submitted a petition to the election officials. “This film is in the trailer in such a way as to influence the voters in favour of the Telugu Desam,” they said.

Narayanamurthy said the film polluted people's minds and might influence the elections. “Therefore, the Election Commission has been requested to stop the release of the film immediately.”

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu encouraged attacks on women and warned that if the attacks were not stopped, it "will have dire consequences."

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
YSRC Election Commission chandrababu naidu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick