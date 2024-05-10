YSRC plea to EC to stop Prathinidhi film release

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has complained to the Election Commission against the release of the film Pratinidhi-2 starring Nara Rohit, son of Chandrababu Naidu's brother.

YSRC’s grievance cell chairman Narayanamurthy and legal cell leader Srinivasa Reddy submitted a petition to the election officials. “This film is in the trailer in such a way as to influence the voters in favour of the Telugu Desam,” they said.

Narayanamurthy said the film polluted people's minds and might influence the elections. “Therefore, the Election Commission has been requested to stop the release of the film immediately.”

He alleged that Chandrababu Naidu encouraged attacks on women and warned that if the attacks were not stopped, it "will have dire consequences."