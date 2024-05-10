YSRC asks Pawan to explain how his assets increased abnormally

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader Pothina Mahesh has demanded that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan explain how he got his own helicopter and thousands of crores in assets now while he had difficulty paying his car EMIs in the past.

He claimed that Pawan Kalyan bought several immovable properties under benami transactions.

Highlighting the soaring assets of PK, Mahesh cited the affidavit submitted by Pawan Kalyan, which showed his assets grew 191 per cent during the last five years. “Pawan declared that his family assets including movable properties are valued at Rs 163 crore. But his 2019 affidavit showed that he owned properties worth only Rs 56 crore.”

Alleging that Pawan Kalyan floated the party to acquire wealth, he said that the Jana Sena leader is living a luxurious life while the Janasainiks were toiling hard to strengthen the party’s base at the grassroots level.

He also claimed that PK purchased a land parcel worth Rs 100 crore near the party office in Mangalagiri. PK must reveal the details of properties owned by his relatives barring actors the father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the public domain.

Mahesh demanded that the Jana Sena leader explain the sources of his income as he declared in the poll affidavit that he has Rs 28 crores in fixed deposits (FD) and liabilities of Rs 48 crore.