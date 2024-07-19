Y.S. Jagan Pens PM Seeking Central Probe into Attacks on YSRC Workers

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, seeking an investigation by central government agencies into the attacks against YSRC workers and leaders after elections to conclusion of assembly and parliament elections in AP. The YSRC chief sought appointment from the PM at the earliest, so that he (Jagan) could appraise Modi about the happenings in AP during the past 45 days. In his letter, the former CM emphasised that the law and order situation is deteriorating in Andhra Pradesh. Activists of parties that have formed the government in AP are targeting those who did not support them during the elections.

“They (TD, JS and BJP workers) have targeted known sympathisers of our party. They are terrorising, humiliating, beating and even killing them. They have destroyed properties and establishments, including residential houses, in open glare, causing widespread fear among people of the state,” the opposition leader emphasised in his letter. Jagan Mohan Reddy said activists of the ruling parties have destroyed even the village secretariats, RBKs, and village clinics that provide essential services to people, just because these institutions had been established by the YSRC government. They also vandalised statues of late chief minister Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, installed following the due process of law.

“Taking their barbaric acts to the peak, on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, a YSRC activist Rashid had been brutally hacked to death in Vinukonda. This incident happened in the middle of a busy street. Surprisingly, the police had been in close proximity at the time,” the former chief minister pointed out. Significantly, Jagan Mohan Reddy mentioned the “Red Book” that minister Nara Lokesh used to display while campaigning in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

He stated, “For the past 40–45 days, the state has been governed under a de facto "Red Book" constitution, effectively handing over control to political goons, rapists, and those who commit atrocities against children. In just one month of the new government’s formation, 31 people have been murdered, 300 murder attempts have been made, 35 people have committed suicide due to TDP’s harassment, 560 private properties have been destroyed, 490 government properties have been vandalised, and nearly 2,700 families have left their villages due to these atrocities. This reflects the state of affairs in our state under the present dispensation, which is not at all inclined to maintain law and order,” the former CM stated in the letter.