Wind in favour of Jagan: Botsa

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has exuded confidence that the people, particularly women who were benefited by the social welfare schemes, have voted for the YSRC.

“Around 74 per cent of the women who got various kinds of social welfare schemes have voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy again in this elections. They wished Jagan should rule AP for another 10 years,’’ Satyanarayana said.

He said the opposition Telugu Desam spread lies and attempted to cheat the people. They stopped the distribution of welfare schemes. The people did not subscribe to these lies and voted for the ruling party, he claimed.

“The Telugu Desam and its alliance partners spread rumours that I resigned from the party, and they spread fake news on social media. This forced me to lodge a complaint with the police,’’ Satyanarayana said.

Answering questions, Satyanarayana said YSRC would continue giving issue-based support to the NDA.

Visakhapatnam MP Botsa Jhansi said participation of a large number of women indicated increased awareness among them. She was sure of the YSRC win and continuation of all the welfare schemes.

S Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam district president of YSRC Kola Guruvulu were present.