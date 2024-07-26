Wem Tech to Invest Rs.1K Crore in Telangana

Hyderabad: Defence products manufacturer Wem Technologies has come forward to invest `1,000 crore in the first phase at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) at Zaheerabad, said IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

In a statement, Sridhar Babu said the integrated production centre of Wem Technologies would come up on 511 acres of land and start trial runs before December next year. It would provide direct employment to 1,000 persons in the first phase.

Representatives of Wem Technologies met the minister at the Secretariat on Thursday. Sridhar Babu directed the Sangareddy collector to speed up the process of providing the remaining 43 acres of land and set up a 33 KV sub-station to enable the company to start operations.

He also asked the officials to divert the road passing through the land allocated to Wem Technologies.

Wem Technologies CMD V. Venkata Raju and representatives R.S.S. Rao, K. Ranga Raju, R.V. Ramana, D.V.S. Raju and Sangareddy collector Valluru Kranti, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Telangana Transco co-director Jagat Reddy took part in the meeting with Sridhar Babu.