Waterfalls Came to Life with Incessant Rains in Warangal and Karimnagar

Adilabad, Karimnagar: With the administration closing the Kundala and Pochera waterfalls, some youth are exploring waterfalls located in the interiors and taking unacceptable risks to take pictures for social media, despite the threat to their lives.

Apart from the surging flow at the waterfalls, the long treks through the dense forests held their own risks of flash floods during the rainy season.

There was also a suspicion that they were consuming drugs and harassing local women. Adivasis have warned the youth of serious action if they misbehaved with women or girls.

Last year, two youths drowned at these interior waterfalls since there are no safety measures there in view of their remote location

Many youths and families from Hyderabad, Jagtial, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts were heading for these waterfalls.

For the last two days, youth in large numbers visiting a waterfall in the valley in the forest near Molalagutta and Dharloddi waterfall near Khandala in Adilabad Rural, located 23 km from Adilabad. The visitors, including medicos from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, were damaging crops while walking through the agriculture fields to the waterfalls and even removing fences.

Their presence and lack of regard for the environment and the sentiments of locals has angered many. Kolam Adivasi Bapurao of Molalagutta said they strictly follow customs and traditions and do not allow unidentified persons.

Some youth were visiting the waterfall in the interior Chinthalamadhara in Tiryani mandal in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, where a few incidents of drowning have been reported in the past.

There are many beautiful waterfalls such as Sapthagundala in Lingapur mandal and Gundala in Tiryani mandal, besides those in Sirpur (U), Kerameri and Chinthalananepalli and Bejjur mandals in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district and Narnoor, Gadiguda as well as rural mandals in the Adilabad district.

A report from Karimnagar district said that visitors were thronging the waterfalls despite the officials closing them. The Bagotha waterfall in Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district as well as the Edu Bavula (Seven wells) in Miryalapenta of Bayyaram mandal in Mahabubabad district were of special interest.

The tourists trek seven to 10 km in the dense forests, disregarding the danger.

The Gourigundala waterfall which is surrounded by hillocks with water rolling down from the Gattusingaram hills is located 10 km from Peddapalli, while the Raikal waterfall is 42 km from Karimnagar.