Warangal: Youngster Kills His Lover’s Parents for Separating Them

Warangal: Unable to bear the forced separation with his ‘wife’, the boy killed her parents in Chinthal thanda village of Chennaraopet mandal, Warangal district.

According to DCP Ravinder, the accused Nagaraju was a resident of Kodengal village of Guduru mandal and used to supply filter water in an auto in Chintal thanda. He fell in love with one Deepika of the same village, and a first year degree student in the Government Pingili college at Hanamkonda.

Both Nagaraju and Deepika eloped, got married and stayed in Hyderabad for over two months.

A complaint was lodged by Deepika’s parents and a case was registered with Chennaraopet police station.

After two months, Deepika left Nagaraju and began to live with her parents in Chintal thanda.

Police officials counselled Nagaraju and Deepika, who decided to stay separately.

However, Nagaraju was furious that Deepika's parents had separated them. He went to their house around 1.30 pm and attacked all those sleeping outside the house with a big knife. When Deepika tried to shout for help, he attacked her and injured her hands after which he killed her mother Banoth Suguna (40). He also attacked Deepika’s father Banoth Srinivas (45) and her brother Madan, when they tried to stop Nagaraju.

Banoth Srinu, Madan and Deepika were rushed to a private hospital in Hanamkonda where Srinu succumbed.

Police took Nagaraju into custody and registered a case against him and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed when Deepika’s relatives and Chintal thanda residents and many Lambadas staged a dharna in front of the Narsampet police station demanding justice and severe punishment to Nagaraju.