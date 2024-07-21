Warangal: Shakambari Festivities Conclude at Bhadrakali Temple on Grand Note

Warangal: The 15-day Ashadam Shakambari festivities, which began on July 6, concluded on Guru Purnima, the full moon day, on Sunday on a grand note with temple priests decorating the presiding deity Goddess Bhadrakali Devi in the form of Sampurna Shakambari with around 5,000 kg of various vegetables and fruits at the historic Bhadrakali Devi temple in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Braving the incessant rain since Saturday night, a huge rush of devotees thronged the temple to offer prayers seeking blessings of the deity.

Temple's chief priest Bhadrakali Sheshu performed special prayers in the early hours with ‘Sahasra Kalabhishekam’, Ganapathi Puja following following which devotees were allowed to have darshan from morning 10 am.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy of Congress, along with his family members, offered prayers at the shrine.

Temple authorities under the supervion of executive officer Sheshu Bharati have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

They set up separate queue lines, provided drinking water facilities for devotes and conducted Annadanam on the temple premises.

The police provided tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents in view of heavy rush of devotees on the final day of the festivities.