Voter comes on a horse for voting in Suryapet

Suryapet: A person attracted the attention of the people at Repally of Chinthapalem mandal by coming to the polling station on a horse. Former surpanch of Repally Narsimha Charyulu came to the polling station on a horse to exercise his franchise. He said that he likes riding horses and hence, came to the polling station on a horse to keep the voting day memorable.

A 108-year-old woman Juttukonda Papamma stood as an inspiration to the voters by participating in the polling at Bhakthalapuram of Penpahad mandal in the district. The staff at the polling station took her, who came there with the help of relatives, into the polling booth in a wheelchair.