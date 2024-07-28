Volunteer Mediators Play Key Role in Resolving Cases: Telangana HC Judge Sujoy Paul

Kamareddy: High Court Judge Sujoy Paul said that social responsibility and voluntary approach by community mediation volunteers would resolve disputes among the people and avoid waste of money. With the motto of social responsibility, persons appointed as community mediation volunteers under the Mediation Act, 2023, he said.

A meeting with community mediation volunteers was conducted at the district police office here on Saturday. Sujoy Paul attended as the chief guest and said that few people waste their valuable time and money over petty cases by approaching police stations and courts. Around 5,000 cases were resolved in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala states through mediation centres, he said.

High Court Judge and administrative Judge of Kamareddy district J. Sreenivas Rao said that in the presence of elders and social activists, the litigations should be resolved by the mediation centres. Without criminal background and non-profit attitude, volunteers would resolve the family, individual, land and matrimonial problems, he said.

After two days of training, the community mediation volunteers will work in the villages in the undivided Nizamabad district, he said. Kamareddy district collector Ashish Sangwan and superintendent of police Ch Sindhu Sharma spoke.

Telangana State Legal Service Authority member secretary Panchakshari, district judge Ch.V.R.R.Vara Prasad, additional district judge Lal Singh Srinivas Naik, senior civil judge T. Naga Rani, junior civil judge K. Sudhakar, additional junior civil judge Deeksha, DLSA superintendent V. Chandrasen Reddy and others were present.