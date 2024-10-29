Volleyball coach arrested in Tamil Nadu for assaulting student

A volleyball coach in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, was arrested on Monday for assaulting a female student during a tournament on October 23. The incident, which was recorded and circulated on social media, prompted immediate action against the coach.

The accused, V. Thiyagarajan, 38, from Hosur, was employed at a private school. Initial investigations revealed that the tournament was held at a private school near Bagalur, with participants from several schools. A teacher from the host school informed Thiyagarajan that a girl from his team had stolen her wristwatch. Consequently, both the coach and the teacher reprimanded the student in front of her teammates. An officer from the Bagalur police station noted, "Thiyagarajan then physically assaulted the girl."

After the assault footage was released, the police launched an investigation. They later found that the girl had not stolen the watch; she had actually found it on the ground and kept it. Following this revelation, Thiyagarajan was arrested and placed in judicial custody at Salem Central Prison, with a case filed against him.







