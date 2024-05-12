Visakhapatnam: An accident on the NAD flyover in Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Sunday killed two youth and left one critically injured.



Preliminary investigations showed the speeding bike carrying three people lost control rammed into the flyover barrier. Two of the youths on the bike were flung down from a height of 40 feet below and sustained grievous injuries.CCTV footage showed the motorcycle entering the flyover at high speed before hitting the barrier.Airport Police are investigating the case. Initial reports suggested the youths were returning from a birthday celebration while further probe into the accident would reveal whether the youths were drunk.The deceased were identified as Thanavarapu Kumar and A Pavan Kumar. The survivor, whose identity remains undisclosed, was taken to King George Hospital for treatment.Police stated that the NAD flyover was designated for heavy vehicles. A signage near the flyover prohibits motorcycles.