Vizag Collector Pushes for Progress at Fishing Harbour

Visakhapatnam: District collector M.N. Harender Prasad inspected the ongoing Rs.170 crore Central government-funded modernisation project at Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour.

He directed Visakha Port and GVMC to prioritise providing freshwater facilities at the Modern Fish Market up to Jetty 11.

President Janakiram of the association requested repairs within the harbour, including trolleys in the dry dock and cranes suited to specific needs. To address traffic congestion and cleanliness, the collector directed GVMC to install waste bins and ensure regular waste removal.

Visakha Port Authority's chief engineer Vikas briefed the collector on the project's progress. Completion of the fish auction center's shed is expected within two months, allowing the center to be operational soon.

Representatives from fisheries dept., GVMC water supply, Visakha Port Authority, and fishermen's associations attended the inspection.