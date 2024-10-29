Visually impaired couple lived with deceased son for four days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a visually impaired elderly couple lived with the corpse of their younger son for four days, unaware of his passing. K. Ramana, 60, and K. Shanta Kumari, 65, were found in a semi-conscious state at their Nagole home after neighbors reported a foul smell emanating from the residence.

The Nagole police quickly responded to the alarm raised by residents of the Blinds Colony. Upon entering the home, they discovered the couple alongside their deceased son, K. Pramod, 30, whose body had begun to decompose. Authorities believe that Pramod served dinner to his parents four days earlier and likely died in his sleep. "We suspect he passed away during the night. The exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination," stated Surya Nayak, the Nagole Station House Officer.

During this time, the elderly couple had not consumed food or water since Pramod’s passing and were unable to move. Officers provided them with food, water, and a bath. Further inquiries revealed their elder son, Pradeep, residing in Saroornagar. The police notified him of the situation and arranged for Pramod’s body to be taken to a government hospital. After Pradeep arrived, the couple was placed in his care.







