Vijayawada: A 28-year-old woman committed suicide after losing ₹1.30 lakh in a cyber-fraud. According to police, fraudsters approached P. Sravanthi (28), a resident of Mantada village in Pamidimukkala mandal of Krishna district through the Telegram app on July 12 promising her double the amount on her investments.

“Sravanthi then received a link that she clicked and invested small amounts like ₹200 and ₹400, wherein she profited. Cyber fraudsters then lured the victim to invest higher amounts,” Pamidimukkala station house officer (SHO) K. Srinivasu told Deccan Chronicle. The SHO said Sravanthi borrowed money from her neighbours and transferred ₹1.30 lakh to bank accounts of the cyber fraudsters in 11 transactions on July 19, 20 and 21.

When the victim asked the fraudsters to return her profits and invested amount, the fraudsters pursued her to transfer more money, a t this stage, Sravanthi realised she had been cheated and ended her life. In a recording on her mobile phone, she asked her husband to forgive her and requested him to take good care of their two children. When her husband saw her, he rushed Sravanthi to the Vijayawada Government General Hospital, where she died on Monday. Based on a complaint, Pamidimukkala police booked a case under Section 420 of IPC, Section 66(D) of the IT Act, and sections 108 and 318 clause (4) of the BNS Act.