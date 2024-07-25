Vijayawada: A student was arrested on a charge of ragging at Narasaraopeta in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

According to police, six students pursuing degree final year subjected 10 second- year degree students to ragging in the guise of providing them training for NCC at the SSN college hostel premises on February 2.

The final year students beat up their juniors with sticks. The issue came to light when a video clip of the incident got circulated in social media on Wednesday. A police team went to the college and made an inquiry.

The final-year students who subjected their juniors to ragging had appeared for their final exams in March/April and returned to their native places. The victims have been promoted to the final year.

Based on the information given by the students and the details found in the video clip, the police booked a case and arrested a student. More arrests would follow, the police said.