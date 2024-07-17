Top
Home » Southern States

Unrest in Thamballapalle as TD Opposes YSRC MLA

Southern States
DC Correspondent
16 July 2024 6:58 PM GMT
Unrest in Thamballapalle as TD Opposes YSRC MLA
x
This is the first time that Dwarakanath Reddy visited Thamballapalle after being elected MLA from the constituency. TD supporters started their protest as soon as Dwarakanath Reddy reached his residence in Thamballapalle. (Image: Instagram)

Tirupati: There was tension in Thamballapalle constituency in Annamayya district on Tuesday when Telugu Desam Party leaders chanted slogans against YSR Congress MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy.

Protesters shouted slogans "Papala Reddy Go Back," demanding that the MLA leave the constituency.

This is the first time that Dwarakanath Reddy visited Thamballapalle after being elected MLA from the constituency. TD supporters started their protest as soon as Dwarakanath Reddy reached his residence in Thamballapalle.

TD leaders warned that they would not remain silent if Dwarakanath Reddy refuses to leave the constituency. Police intervened as TD leaders sat on the road in protest.

A verbal altercation ensued between the police and TD members, leading to additional forces being deployed in the area. The situation diffused after police officers persuaded TD leaders to leave the place.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP special News AP Crime News Thamballapalle Annamayya District TD YSRC 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick