Unrest in Thamballapalle as TD Opposes YSRC MLA

Tirupati: There was tension in Thamballapalle constituency in Annamayya district on Tuesday when Telugu Desam Party leaders chanted slogans against YSR Congress MLA Peddireddy Dwarakanath Reddy.

Protesters shouted slogans "Papala Reddy Go Back," demanding that the MLA leave the constituency.

This is the first time that Dwarakanath Reddy visited Thamballapalle after being elected MLA from the constituency. TD supporters started their protest as soon as Dwarakanath Reddy reached his residence in Thamballapalle.

TD leaders warned that they would not remain silent if Dwarakanath Reddy refuses to leave the constituency. Police intervened as TD leaders sat on the road in protest.

A verbal altercation ensued between the police and TD members, leading to additional forces being deployed in the area. The situation diffused after police officers persuaded TD leaders to leave the place.