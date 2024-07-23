Tungabhadra Board Releases Water to Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur: Responding to heavy inflows, the Tungabhadra Board (TB Board) initiated water release towards Andhra Pradesh (AP) on Monday

Water began flowing at 500 cusecs through the High Level Main Canal (HLMC) originating from the TB Dam in Hospet, Karnataka.This flow is expected to be doubled to 1,000 cusecs by August 1

The TB Dam is experiencing significant inflows, reaching 1.13 lakh cusecs on Monday.The reservoir currently holds 84 TMC ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water, nearing its maximum capacity of 105 TMC ft.With continued upstream floods, authorities anticipate the reservoir reaching full capacity by next week.

The TB board authorities offered pujas at the dam and released water towards High Level Canal initially with 500 cusecs and also to other dependent canals Lower Level Canal and power canals with total outflows of 4798 cusecs.

High Level Canal superintendent Rajasekhar confirmed the planned increase in water flow to 1,000 cusecs reaching the AP border by August 1.