TTD to release online quota for August from May 18

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the schedule for the release of online quotas for darshan, accommodation, and Srivari Seva for the month of August. Devotees can book their slots through the TTD’s official website and mobile app.

Registration for Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets through electronic dip will be available from 10 am on May 18 to 10 am on May 20. The payment window for these sevas will be open from May 20 to noon on May 22.

On May 21 at 10 am, devotees can book tickets for Srivari Arjitha Sevas like Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and SD Seva, along with tickets for the Annual Pavitrotsavam from August 15–17. Virtual Seva tickets will be released at 3 pm the same day.

Tokens for Angapradakshinam at Tirumala can be booked at 10 am on May 23. The darshan and accommodation quota for SRIVANI trust donors will open at 11 am, while the quota for senior citizens and physically challenged persons will be available from 3 pm on May 23.

The Special Entry Darshan tickets, priced at `300, will be released at 10 am on May 24, while the accommodation quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will open at 3 pm the same day. Finally, on May 27, the general quota for Srivari Seva voluntary service in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 11 am, followed by Navaneeta Seva at noon and Parakamani Seva at 1 pm.