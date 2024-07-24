TTD Blacklists Contractor for Substandard Ghee Supply

Tirupati: In a move to maintain quality of the Srivari laddus, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has blacklisted a contractor, who supplied “substandard ghee” to the temple.

The action follows a verification and testing of ghee samples by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

TTD executive officer Syamala Rao stated on Tuesday that NABL tests showed that one of the five ghee suppliers failed to meet TTD standards and that it was adulterated with vegetable oils.

"A show cause notice has been issued to the supplier, and the company was blacklisted for violation of tender norms," Rao stated at a media conference in Tirumala on Tuesday.

EO claimed that TTD's strict action would serve as a warning to all suppliers involved in the preparation of laddus.

To address the decline in laddu quality over recent years, the EO said, “We have formed a committee of dairy farming experts and scientists. This group will study the ghee testing mechanisms and identify gaps in the process. Their report, expected within a week, will guide us in improving the overall quality of the prasadam.”

Recognising the importance of high-quality cow ghee in enhancing the aroma and taste of the Srivari laddus, EO Rao stressed that the TTD would not compromise on procurement standards, even if it meant higher costs. He also cited the need for arranging adulteration testing equipment at Tirumala.

TTD is considering establishing its own state-of-the-art FSSAI lab at Tirumala. “This facility would enable on-site testing of various ingredients used in prasadam preparation,” the EO said.