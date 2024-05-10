Training programme held or poll officials in Machilipatnam

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna District Election Officer and District Collector, D.K. Balaji on Thursday told the poll officials to make all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections in the district on May 13.

A training programme was conducted at the District Zilla Parishad Convention Hall for the election sector officers and ALMTs (Assistant Level Monitoring Teams) as part of the general preparedness for the polls ahead. The District Collector stated that the training programme was already conducted two to three times for the presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, and sector officers. He advised the poll officials to thoroughly understand the EVM management system, potential EVM errors, and the replacement protocol so as to carry out their duties responsibly and ensure that there were no issues during the polling.

He emphasized that they need to thoroughly understand the topics covered during the training programme. The Collector told the ALMTs, and sector officers to work as a team in each mandal with the presiding officers. He said a special web page would be created for the poll day management, where every step in the polling process would be updated.

Balaji indicated that due to summer, there might be higher voter turnout before 10 am and after 4 pm. He told the officials to ensure proper electricity and adequate lighting at each and every polling station. He told them to follow the EC regulations for the proper conduct of the elections. Earlier, DRO K. Chandrasekhar Rao spoke about the importance of accurate reporting in the polling process.