Tirupati ISKCON temple receives bomb threat

Tirupati's ISKCON temple received a bomb threat on Sunday via email, claiming that ISIS terrorists planned to blow up the temple. In response, temple authorities filed a complaint with the police. The Tirupati police quickly took action, deploying bomb squads and dog units to search the temple premises, but found no explosives or suspicious items.

Circle inspector Srinivasulu confirmed the threat and stated that efforts were underway to identify those responsible, suspecting the email to be another hoax. This incident marks the fourth hoax bomb threat received by Tirupati in just three days. Previously, two hotels in the area received similar threats that were later deemed false, raising concerns among residents and devotees.

The email threat specifically referenced Jaffer Sadiq, an alleged drug trafficking kingpin recently arrested in Tamil Nadu by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. An investigation has been launched following the filing of an FIR.







