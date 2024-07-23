TGANB Intensify Drug Menace in Educational Institutions

Hyderabad: In an effort to curb drugs and psychedelics from schools and educational institutions, the Telangana Police along with Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has increased its pace and has implemented new approaches.

TGANB, in the past months, has combined human intelligence and technical intelligence, to create fear among drug peddlers and consumers. Through constant monitoring and intelligence development, they targeted hotspots of drug activity.

Officials said they arrested three drug abusers recently at Artistry Pub and Novotel HICC, and raided a psychedelic party at Cave Pub, where 33 out of the 52 attendees tested positive for combinations of Marijuana, Cocaine, and MDMA.

TGANB also declared the individual actions they took upon educational institutions. Six junior doctors in Osmania Medical College were caught consuming weed, and a formal letter was sent to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to take appropriate action against them.

Officials said that crucial information led to the apprehension of 25 Symbiosis College’s students consuming OG Weed. Counselling sessions for these students and their parents are being conducted to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

Similarly, fifteen students of Guru Nanak Engineering college, four students of Culinary Academy of India, one student of Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, several students of IIIT Basara, three people of JNTU Jogipet were caught consuming ganja., and necessary measures were taken by TGANB.

Students from Indus School and CBIT were identified as consumers of e-cigarettes, which were sold by Ahmed and Jaffer. Another boy, who dropped out in his third year due to drug abuse, was apprehended by TGANB. They also had 4 cases in which Govt School students were consuming Ganja Chocolates In Kothur, Chityal, Jagityal & Nizamabad.

TGANB said ensuring drug-free environments in schools and colleges is their highest priority. Collaborating with the government, they launched awareness campaigns featuring prominent personalities like Chiranjeevi, Suman, and PV Sindhu, appealing to students and parents. They have mobilised officers to gather and act on intelligence regarding drug abuse in educational institutions.