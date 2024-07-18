TGAIMS App to Boost Quality Power Supply

Hyderabad: The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL) has started a survey to catalogue every transmission pole and cable feeder across its operational area spanning 15 districts. This effort, launched under the `Telangana GIS, Asset Management, Inspection and Maintenance System’ (TGAIMS) app, marks a first-of-its-kind endeavour in India.

Approximately four lakh power poles are estimated to be included in the survey. Teams led by assistant engineers are conducting a detailed assessment of each pole's condition. The data is recorded in the app, facilitating real-time monitoring and management of pole status.

Launched by TGSPDCL MD Musharraf Ali Faruqui on June 25, the initiative also covers cable feeders. This survey evaluates 11 KV electric lines, distribution transformers, ring main units, conductors, transformers, and associated equipment.

Based on survey findings, TGSPDCL officials plan infrastructure upgrades, including replacing aging poles and upgrading cable joints. Faruqui said he was confident that the app will improve power supply reliability and quality while reducing operational costs through efficient data management and advanced maintenance planning.