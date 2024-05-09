Top
Home » Southern States

Tension in Macherla after attack on YSRC nominee’s wife

Southern States
DC Correspondent
9 May 2024 5:04 AM GMT
In the clash, Ramadevi, spouse of the YSRC nominee from Macherla Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, and a few others suffered minor injuries
YSRC MLA Kethineni Pedda Reddy and TD municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy engage in a bitter political clash
x
Ramakrishna Reddy and Ramadevi, along with their supporters, had been campaigning in Sirigiripadu when TD supporters picked up an argument with them. — Representational Image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Supporters of YSRC and Telugu Desam clashed at Sirigiripadu in Veldurthi mandal of Macherla assembly constituency in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

In the clash, Ramadevi, spouse of the YSRC nominee from Macherla Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, and a few others suffered minor injuries.

Ramakrishna Reddy and Ramadevi, along with their supporters, had been campaigning in Sirigiripadu when TD supporters picked up an argument with them.

This led to a clash in which Ramadevi and others suffered minor injuries.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TD-YSRC supporters clash macherla 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X