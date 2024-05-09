Tension in Macherla after attack on YSRC nominee’s wife

VIJAYAWADA: Supporters of YSRC and Telugu Desam clashed at Sirigiripadu in Veldurthi mandal of Macherla assembly constituency in Palnadu district on Wednesday.

In the clash, Ramadevi, spouse of the YSRC nominee from Macherla Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, and a few others suffered minor injuries.

Ramakrishna Reddy and Ramadevi, along with their supporters, had been campaigning in Sirigiripadu when TD supporters picked up an argument with them.

This led to a clash in which Ramadevi and others suffered minor injuries.