Temples in Colonies, Slums Decked up for Bonalu Festivities

Hyderabad: Temples in all colonies and slums are gearing up for the Bonalu festival, among them the Nalla Pochamma temple at Sabzimandi in Karwan, which is 102 years old

According to temple president Pyala Nand Kishor Patel, “Earlier this was on a hillock and now this has come to the middle of the city. Whenever there is a wedding, the first Puja happens here.”

“We have invited VIPs as well. There are several events in the old city on the Bonalu day,” he added.

The Sri Nalla Pochamma temple Chappal Bazaar, was established in 2017 and Dubashni Ushaiya played an active role in building the temple.

Kallyam Rajaiah and Kallyam Anthamma, two oldest devotees of the temple, said “Those who shifted from this place will also be joining here. The festival bonds us with great relationship as we all worship the deity.