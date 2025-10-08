Zoo Staff Unwind With Themed Yoga

Hyderabad:As part of Wildlife Week celebrations, a wildlife-themed yoga session was held on Tuesday at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. The session, led by Yoga Guru S. V. Rao, featured animal-inspired postures such as Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), Matsyasana (Fish Pose), Marjaryasana (Cat Pose), Ustrasana (Camel Pose), Mayurasana (Peacock Pose), Simhasana (Lion Pose), and Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose).

About 200 zoo staff members participated in the session, experiencing relaxation and relief from physical strain. Curator J. Vasantha said, “The well-being of zoo employees is a priority. Yoga promotes physical and mental health by reducing stress, improving flexibility and strengthening team spirit.”



ICMR-NIN to host INFUSE summit in Dec.



Hyderabad:The National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) will host INFUSE — Innovations in Nutrition and Food for Unified Solutions and Empowerment — a national innovation summit on December 4 and 5 to promote breakthroughs in nutrition and food technology. NIN director Dr Bharati Kulkarni said the summit aims to “build healthier, empowered communities through science-driven nutrition solutions.”



The institute has invited innovators, researchers and startups to submit proposals offering solutions in food technology, real-time nutrient assessment, personalised nutrition apps and point-of-care diagnostic devices. These innovations will address challenges such as food security, diet-related diseases, and accessible nutrition, said the NIN in a press release.



Selected participants will present their ideas before an expert jury. Promising innovations will receive recognition, mentorship, collaboration opportunities and exposure to industry leaders and policymakers.

Gurukul PETs protest 15-hour workday

Hyderabad:Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in Telangana’s Gurukula schools have raised concerns over long working hours and pay disparities, alleging they are required to report at 5 am and stay on duty till 8 pm without proper accommodation or rest. In a joint representation to the secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, 616 PETs sought revised timings from 6 am to 7 pm, calling the current schedule physically and mentally exhausting.

Bhukya Kanaka Durga, one of the signatories, said, “We start physical training early in the morning, handle co-curricular activities through the day and attend night study sessions till 8 pm. Many of us also take up warden duties without extra pay.”



Social Welfare officials said residential institutions have their own schedules since students live on campus. “The current timetable was finalised in consultation with teachers’ associations and we plan to continue with it,” an official said.



TSUTF president Chava Ravi said the 5 am–9 pm schedule forces PETs to work beyond their pay structure. “According to the Right to Education Act, instructional hours should be 9 am to 4.30 pm, but only the Minority Residential School Society has revised its timings so far,” he said.



He added that teachers living far from schools face greater hardship. “Those without accommodation travel over 50 km and cannot return home between sessions. Those nearby can go home after morning duty, but others are assigned warden responsibilities and end up working till late,” he said.

TG leader new AIBF secretary general

Hyderabad:Dronamraju Ravikumar from Telangana has been elected secretary general of the All India Brahmin Federation (AIBF) during its national executive committee meetings held in Kurukshetra, Haryana — the first Telugu representative to hold the post in 12 years.



The meetings also elected S. D. Sharma from Rajasthan as president for the 2024–2028 term. Delegates from several states discussed community welfare, education and cultural initiatives to strengthen representation across India.



Ravikumar said his priorities include promoting unity among state chapters, introducing scholarship schemes for students and expanding social service programmes. His election was welcomed by AIBF members from southern states, who called it a moment of renewed representation for Telugu-speaking members at the national level.