Zero Tolerance On Wildlife Poaching, Warns Khammam DFO

NALGONDA: Khammam district forest officer Siddhartha Vikram Singh on Saturday warned that zero tolerance would be maintained toward wildlife poaching, damage to wildlife sanctuaries and the illegal use of weapons within them.

Speaking at a media conference held at the district forest complex in Khammam, he said the main accused in the Sattupalli wildlife poaching case, Mecha Raghu and Kunja Bharat, were arrested in a joint operation by the forest department and the district task force. The accused were produced before the Sattupalli court, which remanded them to judicial custody until December 16, 2025.

He said the department would implement measures such as strengthening the guard system and enhancing surveillance across the district. Target-specific raids will also be conducted in sensitive areas to prevent illegal hunting activities.