Zero Tolerance for Drunk Driving: Sajjanar

Hyderabad:City police commissioner V C Sajjanar, warned `Zero tolerance for drunk driving, strict action against violators` during a review meeting with city traffic police at TGICCC on Thursday directed the officers to take a strict action against those who violate traffic rules.

Sajjanar, announced that a Traffic Command Control Center Protocol will be established soon keeping the traffic congestion in his mind he ordered senior officials to take proactive steps towards resolving the traffic related issues.



Sajjanar during the meeting said “traffic police should work as a 'Multiplayer`and directed traffic officials to visit and inspect accident sites when road accidents occur.”



Sajjanar made it clear that drunken driving will not be tolerated under any circumstances.



During interaction with the ground-level traffic police personnel Sajjanar inquired about the problems faced by them during their duties he collected feedback from them adviced to further improve traffic policing.

Subsequently, the commissioner issued directives to the traffic staff on several key issues. He lauded the traffic personnel, stating that they are the *'Face of Hyderabad Police', and praised them for bringing a good name to the police department through their commitment and dedication.



He expressed satisfaction that the performance of the Traffic Department in Hyderabad is improving day by day and ordered the staff not to tolerate violations like drunken driving, minor driving, wrong route, dangerous driving etc., and to take action as per law.



The commissioner announced that 'Convergence Meetings' with officials from all departments will be organized regularly every month starting from November 27 in which traffic issues will be discussed to find solutions.



He instructed the formation of special teams to conduct a scientific study on U-turns and suggested that the `Real-Time Traffic Monitoring System` should be further strengthened.



He also directed the staff to formulate a plan to curb traffic problems using technology and assured that excellent performance in duty would be duly recognized, but explicitly warned that corruption on the roads would not be tolerated.



The meeting was attended by Joint CP Traffic D. Joel Davis, IPS, DCP Traffic R. Venkateswarlu, IPS, DCP Traffic S. Srinivas, ACPs, Inspectors, and around 450 police personnel from the Hyderabad Traffic Department (HTC), a press release issued by city police commissioner stated.