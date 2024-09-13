Zero tolerance against people trying to disrupt law and order: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Dr. Jitender here on Friday made it clear to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda that there should not be any compromise on law and order situation.



He gave these instructions to the tri-Commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissioners – during a meeting with them in view of the recent developments.He said that there should not be any compromise on law and order situation in tri-Commissionerates of Hyderabad. “Anyone trying to disturb peace and law and order should be dealt with strictly as per law,” he said.

The image of Telangana police should be protected in all circumstances. “There should be zero tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana,” he said, appealing to the people not to take law in their hand.