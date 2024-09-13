 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Zero tolerance against people trying to disrupt law and order: Telangana DGP

Telangana
M Srinivas
13 Sep 2024 6:15 AM GMT
Zero tolerance against people trying to disrupt law and order: Telangana DGP
x
Director-General of Police Dr. Jitender here on Friday made it clear to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda that there should not be any compromise on law and order situation. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Dr. Jitender here on Friday made it clear to the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda that there should not be any compromise on law and order situation.

He gave these instructions to the tri-Commissionerates - Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissioners – during a meeting with them in view of the recent developments.He said that there should not be any compromise on law and order situation in tri-Commissionerates of Hyderabad. “Anyone trying to disturb peace and law and order should be dealt with strictly as per law,” he said.

The image of Telangana police should be protected in all circumstances. “There should be zero tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana,” he said, appealing to the people not to take law in their hand.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Director-General of Police Dr. Jitender Hyderabad Tri-Commissionerates No compromise Zero tolerance 
India Southern States Telangana 
M Srinivas
About the AuthorM Srinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick