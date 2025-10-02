Zebras Return to Nehru Zoological Park After 37 Years

Hyderabad: Nehru Zoological Park’s long-cherished dream of bringing zebras back has finally been fulfilled after 37 years. Three zebras, two males and one female, aged between 1.5 and 3 years arrived at the zoo on Wednesday.

The animals are currently under a mandatory 10-day quarantine and will be opened for public viewing on October 6. The formal inauguration is expected to be attended by the forest minister and senior officials.

“It was in 1987 that zebras last lived at Nehru Zoological Park. Since then, it has been everyone’s dream to bring them back,” said curator J. Vasantha told Deccan Chronicle. The zebras were brought from the Radha Krishna Trust.

Special enclosures, both open and enclosed, have been prepared for the new arrivals. Along with them, one pair of gibbons, mandrills, and wallabies — sourced from other zoos such as Jamshedpur will join by next week. While wallabies already have suitable enclosures, new ones are being constructed for gibbons and mandrills.

Explaining the quarantine process, Vasantha said, “Animals are monitored to ensure they do not carry any viruses or bacteria from their earlier zoos. We also study their enclosures and diet patterns there and replicate them here.”

Zoo officials said the addition of these animals aims to enhance the species collection, support conservation and breeding, and improve education and attraction for visitors.