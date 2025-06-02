Zaheerabad Professor’s Book Included in American Library

SANGAREDDY: Research articles by professor Mohammad Aslam Farooqi, principal of Zaheerabad Government Degree College, have been featured in the book Adab wo Adeeb, which has been acquired by the prestigious Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., USA. A copy of the book has been placed in the Asian Reading Room, catalogued under the category of Asian Writers, with the series number 38622021.

In the book by professor Farooqi, Urdu biographical and research articles on Maulvi Abdul Haq Aziz Ahmed Ibrahim Jalis, Rafia Manzoor-ul-Amin Firaq, Gorakhpuri, Akhtar-ul-Iman, N.M. Rashid Abul Kalam Azad and Bartania Urdu have been included.

Apart from the book, three more books by professor Farooqi have also been included in the international catalogue. Farooqi is a renowned Urdu researcher, critic, writer, journalist, translator and educationist. Urdu lovers congratulated the inclusion of the Urdu writer's book in the American library.