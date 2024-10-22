Yuva Sangam deadline extended

Hyderabad:Union education ministry has extended the deadline for students in Telangana to register for Yuva Sangam to October 25. Those aged between 18 and 30 can sign up for the festival on the website. Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising the program in Telangana. In this phase, MANUU is teaming up with NIT Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh.

Yuva Sangam, part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative, helps students and young people from different states to connect. So far, four phases of Yuva Sangam have been completed.