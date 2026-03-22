YouTuber Vaishnavi Murder Accused Hospitalised

KARIMNAGAR: The high-profile murder of pregnant YouTuber Vaishnavi took a new turn on Sunday after the prime accused, her husband Chithari Haribabu, 26, was hospitalised after falling unconscious in custody in Jagtial district. Even as legal proceedings intensify, scenes of grief continue at the victim’s graveside in Madhapur village.

Haribabu, who is in judicial remand, complained of severe headache and digestive issues. As his condition worsened, jail authorities shifted him to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the Jagtial Government Hospital. Police sources later said the illness was likely due to a viral infection. After treatment, he was discharged in the evening and shifted to Karimnagar District Jail.

Meanwhile, the family of Vaishnavi, 24, remains inconsolable. Her brothers have been spending time at her grave, decorating it with flowers and placing her favourite snacks and dishes.

In an emotional scene, her younger brother Santosh was seen crying at the grave, pleading with her to wake up and eat the sweets she liked, while holding the tombstone, a sight that moved onlookers to tears. The family, still struggling to come to terms with the loss, continues to offer fruits and dishes she enjoyed during her pregnancy.

Vaishnavi was found dead at her residence on March 17. Police said the couple, who had married a year ago, were facing frequent disputes, allegedly linked to dowry harassment. Following an argument on the night of March 16, Haribabu allegedly killed his wife and fled. He was arrested by Korutla police the next day.

Police have also arrested his mother, Laxmi, and brothers Anand and Ashok for their alleged role in harassment linked to the case. Madhapur village remains in mourning, with residents expressing sympathy for the bereaved family.