YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu Arrested, Tests Positive for Drug Consumption

Hyderabad: A case of consumption of drugs has been filed on controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu. Tests revealed that Hanumanthu, who is currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Prison, had earlier consumed drugs. Praneeth was arrested on July 10 by the Telangana Cyber Security following certain comments during a meme review podcast about a video featuring a father and daughter. The Cyber Security police has filed a petition in court, seeking three days of custody of Praneeth