YouTuber Murdered in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A YouTuber was found murdered at his residence in Rajendranagar on Wednesday morning. According to Rajendranagar inspector K. Kastro, the victim, identified as Yaseen Ullah Sirin, a reporter for a YouTube channel, was allegedly killed by 22-year-old Ayaan, who bore a grudge against him for physically and mentally harassing his mother.

Police said Ayaan, a habitual offender with five cases of bike and mobile theft, had earlier been jailed for substance abuse and theft. During his imprisonment, his mother came into contact with the deceased while seeking help for her son’s bail. She reportedly paid Yaseen some money to assist in the legal process.

However, after obtaining her contact number, Yaseen allegedly began harassing her both physically and mentally. The accused, his mother, Yaseen, and his two sisters were living in the same house at the time. Investigators said Ayaan grew resentful after witnessing several incidents of harassment, which happened while he was present in the home. Enraged by the repeated humiliation, Ayaan allegedly decided to kill Yaseen.

Early on Wednesday, Ayaan attacked Yaseen with a knife, inflicting over 20 stab wounds before fleeing the scene with his mother. Yaseen’s sisters discovered his body later that morning and alerted neighbours, who in turn informed the police.

A team from Rajendranagar police arrived at the spot, sent the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination, and began a search for the accused. Ayaan was later arrested. Police have registered a case of murder and said further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events and motive.