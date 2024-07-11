YouTuber Hanumanthu Arrested in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrested controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu in Bengaluru. Hanumanthu faces charges for making contentious remarks about children during a roast of a foreign reel involving a father and daughter, police sources disclosed. He will be brought to the city on a PT warrant for further investigation.

Praneeth Hanumanthu, an actor, celebrity interviewer, and YouTuber, recently made derogatory comments about the father-daughter relationship in a YouTube video. Despite sharing an apology video, his remarks created public outrage, leading to an FIR registered against him by the Telangana police.

Hanumanthu is the son of H. Arun Kumar, an IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh. His comments in the video led to widespread backlash, with actor Sai Durga Tej urging the Chief Minister and senior police officials to take stern action against him.

Following the inappropriate comments, Hanumanthu switched off his mobile, complicating the police investigation. The YouTuber was last seen in Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s latest film, Harom Hara, and is currently embroiled in severe online criticism.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau's arrest highlights the increasing scrutiny and accountability for social media content creators in the digital age.