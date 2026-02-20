Youtuber Attacked for Filming Religious Site in Amberpet

Hyderabad: Tension erupted near a religious place in Amberpet last night when a YouTuber was attacked by a group while filming it.

The police said a YouTuber was filming a video near the religious place. On seeing him, a group attacked him. Coincidentally, a procession related to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti was passing by, and slogans were raised by both groups resulting in tension for a while.

The police officials, who were on bandobust duty during the procession, intervened and controlled the situation, dispersing the two groups. No case was booked.