YouTube journalists Revathi and Tanvi Yadav granted bail by Nampally Court

17 March 2025 4:49 PM IST

The court dismissed the police petition seeking their custodial interrogation.

The court approved their release on a Rs 25,000 surety bond each.

Hyderabad: In a significant legal development, the Nampally Court has granted bail to YouTube journalists Revathi and Tanvi Yadav. The court approved their release on a Rs 25,000 surety bond each.

Additionally, the court dismissed the police petition seeking their custodial interrogation, dealing a setback to the authorities’ attempts to detain them further.
This ruling comes amid growing discussions about press freedom and the role of independent digital journalists in Telangana.


