Youth’s Death Renews Demand For Railing Along Station Ghanpur Reservoir

Local residents and regular commuters who take the narrow road along the reservoir have lashed out at the district administration, accusing it of criminal negligence. They point out that there is no protection wall or iron railing between the road and reservoir. Tragedies have been recurring as a result.Moreover, the reservoir road is a primary artery for hundreds of school buses, autos and two-wheelers daily. The water body, being a scenic spot, attracts visitors, particularly towards the evening.Residents in the area say they have highlighted the risk multiple times through social media campaigns and formal representations. “Every journey on this stretch is a gamble with life,” says a local parent Bhaskar, whose child rides a school bus along the road.Authorities, on their part, say warnings are in place asking people to avoid speeding in the area. Locals maintain that warnings alone are insufficient, pointing to the death of the youth the other day. They have prepared a list of non-negotiable demands to prevent further loss of life.These include Irrigation and Roads & Buildings (R&B) departments immediately constructing high-strength protection walls / iron fencing with reflectors, and adequate street lighting.The community groups say they will launch protests if the administration fails to initiate these permanent safety solutions. They maintain that true governance lies in preventing tragedies through foresight and infrastructure, rather than responding with condolences after a life / lives have been lost.