Youth, Students Prefer Private Buses, Cars for Dasara Travel

Nizamabad: Large numbers of people, especially youth and students, have been travelling in private buses and cars from the north Telangana districts to reach major destinations. With the Dasara celebrations, many returned to their native villages and towns in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and other districts. TGSRTC buses witnessed heavy passenger traffic during the festival season.

For travel to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, and other cities, youth from north Telangana increasingly opted for private buses. To meet the demand, private travel agencies deployed additional buses but charged high fares, resulting in heavy traffic along National Highway 44.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Premsagar, a software employee from Bengaluru, said he regularly preferred private luxury buses to reach his workplace. “My native place is Bhainsa in Nirmal district, and I prefer to travel in luxury private buses,” he said, adding that fares in TGSRTC and private buses are almost the same.

Meanwhile, many youths are booking their tickets online in advance for both TGSRTC and private services. For women passengers, private operators are offering separate seating arrangements. Air-conditioned and luxury options are being provided by both private operators and TGSRTC.

Interestingly, private tour operators are also offering car services from Nizamabad, Armoor, Nirmal, and Adilabad to Hyderabad. These cars, equipped with safety and comfort features, regularly ferry passengers to Suchitra, Bowenpally, JBS, Miyapur, Kukatpally, and other parts of the twin cities. Youth, driven by educational and employment needs, prefer timely and comfortable travel from north Telangana districts.