Youth stages demonstration with bodies of goats killed by stray dogs in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A youth staged a unique demonstration in front of Kothapally municipal office in Karimnagar district with the bodies of goats killed in a stray dogs attack.



Azizuddin Faizan, a resident of Kothapally Town, came to the municipal office with the bodies of four goats and dumped them in front of the office demanding officials concerned to take necessary action against stray dogs. He alleged that the municipal staff failed to take action when a pack of dogs attacked his poultry a few weeks ago.

“I brought the matter to the notice of the district Collector. The same was informed to the municipal officials but nothing concrete has been done till date. As a result, stray dogs attacked four goats and killed them,” he said.

“I could have saved my goats if the staff responded on time,” he said. Faizan said when he lodged a complaint related to stray dogs menace, the staff was responding in a negligent manner saying that they were not concerned about the problem.

“The staff asked me to leave the office instead of solving my problem,” he said, requesting higher officials to look into the issue at the earliest.