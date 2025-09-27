Youth Skill Development Key to Rebuilding Telangana: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the reconstruction of Telangana is possible only through youth skill development. Speaking at the inauguration of Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), he stated, “Our goal is to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.”

The CM pointed out that though ITIs were first set up in the united state in 1956, they were never upgraded with changing times. “Lack of course upgradation led to their decline. After we came to power, we decided to revive them and upgraded ITIs into Advanced Technology Centres. Nothing is impossible if we have determination,” he said.

He announced that 65 ATCs have already been completed and another 51 sanctioned, with construction to be finished within a year. He added that the Young India Skills University has been set up to provide youth with modern technical expertise. “These centres are proof of our government’s commitment to bring out hidden talent and empower the youth,” he remarked.

Advising students to stay away from drugs and addictions, the CM urged Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to ensure ATC students are given apprenticeships in RTC. He also requested Finance Minister Sridhar Babu to provide a monthly scholarship of ₹2,000 to ATC students.

Highlighting global opportunities, Revanth announced that a special department will be created to facilitate overseas employment and that Japanese language training will be introduced to help Telangana youth secure jobs in Japan.