Youth Kills Father for Harassing Mother in Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
18 Sept 2025 11:52 AM IST

The youth became furious after his father Sudhakar returned home in an intoxicated condition and started harassing his mother.

A youth killed his father using a pestle at their residence at Pamida Town in Anantapur district on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A youth killed his father using a pestle at their residence at Pamida Town in Anantapur district on Wednesday night.

The youth (name withheld) became furious after his father Sudhakar returned home in an intoxicated condition and started harassing his mother. Despite requesting him not to harass her, Sudhar did not budge.

Angered over this, the youth brought pestle from the kitchen and attacked Sudhakar repeatedly killing him on the spot. The youth later surrendered before the police.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Anantapur news Anantapur police murder case 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
